Drastic changes on the cards for residential development

A development application has been lodged to rezone land at Rileys Hill.

A REVISED planning proposal for rezoning of land at Rileys Hill, near Broadwater, will be considered by Richmond Valley Council at its meeting this week.

The land on Hills Rd is owned by Monal Pty Ltd.

The revised proposal substantially reduces the number of residential lots from 70 to 36 and maintains part of the site for primary production and environmental protection.

Council considered the original proposal in November 2017 and resolved to submit it to the relevant government department for a gateway determination.

But, given the major changes to the proposal and the length of time that has elapsed, the proposal will have to be resubmitted and it will go on public exhibition, most likely early in 2021.

Staff have recommended supporting the revised planning proposal.

It would include 36 lots with a minimum 800 sqm lot size, a primary production section with a two hectare minimum lot size, and a section for environmental protection.

"The overall potential lot yield of the proposal has now been reduced to 36 lots from the original 70 lots proposed, based on revised studies and reports which have since been provided," the council report states.

"Key changes to the proposal include: The flood-prone land at the southern portion of the property has been completely excluded from the development 'footprint' as a result of the revised flood study.

"The number of residential lots has been reduced, following an infrastructure servicing report on the future upgrade and capacity of the Rileys Hill Sewage Treatment Plant.

"An Environmental Protection zone has been included, after the flora/fauna study indicated the vegetation on the residual rural lot to be of significance

"The Rural Fire Service was also consulted and has indicated support for the proposed new layout.

"The revised planning proposal represents an overall more compliant and reasonable potential yield for the subject site than the original proposed in 2017.

"Due to further investigation and studies and advice from government agencies, the yield has been almost halved to address infrastructure servicing, environmental protection and bushfire protection concerns."