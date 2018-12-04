Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This python had a snack on a possum in Brisbane.
This python had a snack on a possum in Brisbane.
Environment

Brisbane snake’s supersized meal

by Jasmin Lill
4th Dec 2018 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT might look like this snakes eye were bigger than it's belly after it decided to chow down on a ringtail possum.

But Bryan Robinson from Snake Catchers Brisbane said the snake triumphed in the end.

"The snake got it down no problem. Eventually," he said.

Kuraby residents spotted the dramatic scene playing out in their backyard before calling a snake catcher.

"In that situation, the best thing to do is just give it the opportunity to finish the meal," Mr Robinson said.

"You don't want to deprive a snake of a feed just because someone's inconvenienced by it being there."

"You wait until he's finished then move him off and relocate him somewhere where he can digest it."

Watch the video below: 

 

editors picks snakes wildlife

Top Stories

    Woman trapped after Pacific Hwy head-on

    Woman trapped after Pacific Hwy head-on

    Breaking SIX ambulance crews have been called to the scene, where one person is trapped.

    Why this huge ex-military plane is landing in Lismore

    Why this huge ex-military plane is landing in Lismore

    News The aircraft is intact and functional - minus the military secrets

    Driver who hit cyclists on Bruxner Highway pleads guilty

    premium_icon Driver who hit cyclists on Bruxner Highway pleads guilty

    Crime But he will dispute the police's version of events

    Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

    premium_icon Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

    Weather BoM sums up spring as we prepare for scorching summer

    Local Partners