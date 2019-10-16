Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Rescue helicopter Race was called to a cruise ship.
The Westpac Rescue helicopter Race was called to a cruise ship. TREVOR VEALE
Breaking

PICTURES: Dramatic sea rescue off North Coast this afternoon

Adam Hourigan
by
16th Oct 2019 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A DRAMATIC callout off the North Coast this afternoon, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to rescue a cruise ship passenger.

The 41 year-old man, who was suspected to have suffered a heart attack was attended to by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical team, who were winched aboard the ship at 1.30pm this afternoon.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The patient was stabilised by the medical team, and placed in a rescue harnessed and winched back onto the helicopter.

He was flown by the helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital, and arrived in stable condition at 3pm.

During the operation an AUSSAR Challenger Fixed Wing Aircraft from Melbourne provided top cover throughout the mission keeping watch over the helicopter until the mission was completed.

ballina cruise ship rescue westpac helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New CBD school set to ‘take learning out of the box’

    premium_icon New CBD school set to ‘take learning out of the box’

    Education AS WELL as a new kinder to Year 8 school for Lismore, there are also plans for a childcare centre and other campuses in the future.

    What new stores are coming to Goonellabah?

    premium_icon What new stores are coming to Goonellabah?

    Community Work on the new stores is well under way

    FIRE RECOVERY: Funding now available to fire victims

    FIRE RECOVERY: Funding now available to fire victims

    Council News Council say the task ahead is huge, but they will provide support

    SEVERE FIRE DANGER: Total fire ban declared for tomorrow

    SEVERE FIRE DANGER: Total fire ban declared for tomorrow

    Weather Total fire ban announced for entire region

    • 16th Oct 2019 3:01 PM