PICTURES: Dramatic sea rescue off North Coast this afternoon

IN A DRAMATIC callout off the North Coast this afternoon, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to rescue a cruise ship passenger.

The 41 year-old man, who was suspected to have suffered a heart attack was attended to by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical team, who were winched aboard the ship at 1.30pm this afternoon.

The patient was stabilised by the medical team, and placed in a rescue harnessed and winched back onto the helicopter.

He was flown by the helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital, and arrived in stable condition at 3pm.

During the operation an AUSSAR Challenger Fixed Wing Aircraft from Melbourne provided top cover throughout the mission keeping watch over the helicopter until the mission was completed.