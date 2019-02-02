Dramatic rescue: man found dangling from cliff face

A LOCAL 60-year-old Byron Bay man was rescued from a cliff face after being swept onto the rocks by a wave whilst riding a surf ski this morning.

Tweed Byron Police District Sergeant Daniel Magrin who was the officer on scene said the police were notified at 9am that a man had been sighted hanging from the cliff face between The Pass and Wategos beach.

After being washed to the shore on his surf ski, the man attempted to climb up the cliff face to reach the path above but got stuck about 50ft above the waters edge trying to hold on to grass with one foot on a rock ledge.

NSW Police, Ambulance and Fire and Rescue services attended alongside NSW Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) who sent volunteers from the vertical rescue service to winch the man from the cliff down to the ground.

While waiting for the VRA crew to arrive, Fire and Rescue crew threw a rope and a safety lanyard down to secure the man from falling.

Apart from minor abrasions the man was uninjured.

"I would just like to thank everyone involved in the rescue, for the great team effort among services, it came to a great conclusion," Sergeant Magrin said.