Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WOMAN RESCUED: On Saturday January 30, 2021 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was involved in winching a woman to safety after she was swept on to rocks at Whites Beach, Broken Head.
WOMAN RESCUED: On Saturday January 30, 2021 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was involved in winching a woman to safety after she was swept on to rocks at Whites Beach, Broken Head.
News

Dramatic rescue, injured swimmer winched to safety

Alison Paterson
31st Jan 2021 7:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman injured after being washed over rocks at a Far North Coast beach saw her winched to safety by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter team.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance at 2.15pm on Saturday January 30, 2021 to Whites Beach, Broken Head south of Byron Bay, to a report of a person who was reported in distress after being caught in a rip in the surf.

With the aid of bystanders, the woman, 21, was pulled from the water, injured while being washed over rocks during the rescue.

Due to the location, the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team were winch inserted into the area to access the patient and assist NSW Ambulance Paramedics.

The woman patient was treated by and stabilised by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team for multiple abrasions and shortness of breath before being winched back into the helicopter.

The young woman was airlifted to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment and observation.

broken head byron bay northern rivers rescue westpac rescue helicopter whites beach
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fixing vital road would have ‘significant benefits’

        Premium Content Fixing vital road would have ‘significant benefits’

        News The council hopes it will be able to seal the final 7km gravel section of this road in the near future.

        New flash flooding warning system to be investigated

        Premium Content New flash flooding warning system to be investigated

        News "We need to hear from local residents to understand their concerns"

        Deaf culture and pride embraced in film to screen locally

        Premium Content Deaf culture and pride embraced in film to screen locally

        News Christine Anu, Paula Duncan and Todd McKenney, feature in coming of age film.

        Aussie rock icon to serenade fans

        Premium Content Aussie rock icon to serenade fans

        News Bernard Fanning supported by Emily Wurramara, Ben Salter, Hope D