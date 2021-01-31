Dramatic rescue, injured swimmer winched to safety

WOMAN RESCUED: On Saturday January 30, 2021 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was involved in winching a woman to safety after she was swept on to rocks at Whites Beach, Broken Head.

A woman injured after being washed over rocks at a Far North Coast beach saw her winched to safety by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter team.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance at 2.15pm on Saturday January 30, 2021 to Whites Beach, Broken Head south of Byron Bay, to a report of a person who was reported in distress after being caught in a rip in the surf.

With the aid of bystanders, the woman, 21, was pulled from the water, injured while being washed over rocks during the rescue.

Due to the location, the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team were winch inserted into the area to access the patient and assist NSW Ambulance Paramedics.

The woman patient was treated by and stabilised by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team for multiple abrasions and shortness of breath before being winched back into the helicopter.

The young woman was airlifted to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment and observation.