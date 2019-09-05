DRAMATIC PHOTOS: School bus crash in Lismore

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

CHILDREN were trapped in a school bus which crashed into the rear of a garbage truck in Goonellabah this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene which involved a bus from Northern Rivers Buslines.

Thankfully there were no serious injuries and children were transferred to a separate bus.

But the heroic and courageous work of the police, fire and rescue and ambulance service was on display and showed the sensitivity and care they put into their job to help the community.

The crash occurred on Pleasant St near Fischer St and Shearman Drive, around 8.30am today.

It is understood that 10 children were trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they had four crews on scene.