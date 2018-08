Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

WORK to chop down a 200-year-old fig tree is continuing today, and there have been some emotional scenes on the ground.

One protester was removed from the tree by police and put into the back of a paddy wagon.

Others have held up signs saying "Ballina Council destruction zone: Killing in progress" and "Save our natural heritage".

This morning a licenced fauna consultant removed duck eggs from the tree and since then the council has continued work to chop down the remainder of the tree.