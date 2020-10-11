DRAMATIC: Man lost his life at local beach

Five paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A MAN lost his life at a local beach on Saturday morning after bystanders and emergency services tried to keep him alive.

NSW Ambulance and Richmond Police officers were called to Skennars Head after 8am due to a “concern for welfare” call.

Five paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene, where bystanders were trying to keep a man alive after he was taken out of the water unconscious.

NSW Police confirmed a man, believed to be in his 70s, died at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The man is believed to be a local resident, but he is yet to be formally identified.