BREAKING: Dramatic high speed car chase

There has been a police chase this morning. Alistair Brightman

THERE has been a dramatic high speed chase this morning, with multiple police cars called to assist.

Details on the chase are still coming to light, but it is believed the chase, possibly involving a white ute, started in Alstonville around 8.30am.

From Alstonville, the chase went to Ballina and then to Lismore, before heading back towards Alstonville and then to Meerschaum Vale.

At least nine police cars were involved in the pursuit.

It is understood the driver has now been stopped by police between Alstonville and Meerschaum Vale.

There have been plenty of comments on social media as people watched police cars under lights and sirens speed around the region.

Sally Jane Thompson posted on Alstonville Buy and Sell's Facebook page 20 minutes ago: "About 10 police vehicles in pursuit of a white ute with a flat tyre driving on the rim. Stay inside. Very dangerous situation as they are headed into Alstonville."

Helen Moore wrote on the Ballina Information Exchange Facebook page: "9 police cars just went flying up Wardell Rd through Meerschaum Vale, towards Alstonville. Sirens blaring and lights flashing. Wonder what's happening. Looks serious!"

More to come.