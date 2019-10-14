Dramatic footage shows intensity of wind during bushfires

Dramatic footage of a property on fire in Rappville during the recent bush fires.

Dramatic footage of a property on fire in Rappville during the recent bush fires. Contributed

Dramatic footage of fire: Dramatic footage of a property on fire in Rappville during the recent bush fires.

FOOTAGE from the Rappville bush fire shows the conditions that firefighters and the community were facing as fire moved into the town.

Flames billow out from the property and the sound of wind can be heard on the recording.

The property on Nandabah Street is shown to be completely consumed by fire as the flames billow more than a metre high from the property.

Dramatic footage of Rappville fire: Dramatic footage of a property on fire in Rappville during the recent bush fires.

Rappville bush fires: Dramatic footage of a property on fire in Rappville during the recent bush fires.

Some residents who tried to save their property were eventually forced to shelter in the Rappville Public School in the centre of town.

Dramatic footage of a property on fire in Rappville during the recent bush fires. Contributed

The hall was unfortunately lost to the fire and completely destroyed.

NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) Building Impact Assessment teams are continuing their assessment of properties impacted by the bush fires in northern NSW.

Crews have been able to access parts of the Busbys Flat Road fireground, including the village of Rappville, and the Long Gully Road fire.

A total of 45 homes have now been confirmed destroyed following the bush fires in northern NSW this week.

NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) Building Impact Assessment teams are continuing their assessment of impacted properties.

Crews have now surveyed more than 550 buildings and confirmed the following losses:

45 homes destroyed, 11 damaged, 166 in the direct area of the fire saved

5 facilities including a hall destroyed, 9 damaged, 18 saved

87 outbuildings destroyed, 32 damaged, 191 saved.

BIA teams are continuing their assessments, and these numbers will change as more remote areas are inspected.

Of the homes destroyed, 37 were impacted by the Busbys Flat Road fire.

Eight properties were destroyed by the Long Gully Road fire this week, in addition to 24 which were destroyed last month.

Across the bush fire season to date, a total of 89 homes have been destroyed in NSW.

A disaster welfare assistance point has been established at Rappville Public School, and will be open from 9am until 4pm each day until Friday, when the need for the service will be reassessed.