Dramatic change in the number of flights into Ballina

THE number of flights arriving into Ballina Byron Gateway Airport decreased by 50 per cent compared to last week.

Airport general manager Julie Stewart confirmed the number of flights expected to land in Ballina tomorrow will be seven.

"Flights numbers have dropped this last week due to softening of demand for flights," she said.

"Next week onwards currently indicates a return to normal flight numbers.

"The Wednesday prior to Christmas, Ballina Byron Gateway Airport had up to 13 flights for the day, tomorrow (Tuesday) this number is seven.

"It was eight, but the Melbourne service has now been cancelled," she explained.

The airport's website was yesterday showing up to 13 flights coming into the area, due to a technical glitch that duplicated the information.

"The duplication of flights is a technical error which is being investigated," Ms Stewart said.

Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin Australia, AirPelican and Rex currently have flights coming into Ballina from Sydney. Melbourne, Canberra, Newcastle and Dubbo.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

On December 21, airport management confirmed strict regulations were still in place due to the global pandemic.

"Please be advised that all passengers from Sydney will be screened by NSW Health officials

upon their arrival at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport," the statement read.

"The airport and our various airline partners are closely following and will continue to follow all Federal and State Government public health orders including those relating to airline travel.

"Please remember these health orders are based on advice from medical professionals."

The airport said it maintained a COVID-19 safe plan and is a registered COVID-19 safe business on the NSW business register.

Scheduled flights to and from all destinations will continue to operate.

"If there are any changes to scheduled flights we will advise immediately when we receive notification from the airlines and if you are travelling please always check the airline partner website directly for the most up-to-date flight information."

