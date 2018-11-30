Dramatic call: 'Stop flying your drone near the helicopter!'

CRITICAL CALL: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter in a previous mission in the Northern Rivers.

CRITICAL CALL: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter in a previous mission in the Northern Rivers. Marc Stapelberg

RICHMOND Police District made a dramatic call this evening via social media for a person flying a drone in Lismore to take the object away, as a dramatic transfer of a sick child was delayed due to safety concerns.

A post on Facebook by Richmond Police District posted at approximately 6.30pm explained the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was about to attempt a trip from Lismore Base Hospital.

The mission was to transport a sick child urgently to Brisbane.

"Unfortunately, someone IS FLYING A DRONE near the helicopter and it can't take off," the post read.

"If this is you STOP FLYING YOUR DRONE NEAR THE HELICOPTER."

"If you know who is doing this, tell them TO STOP NOW."

"Police are on the way to the area and will take a dim view of anyone foolish enough to fly a drone near a helicopter."

Senior Constable David Henderson confirmed police saw the drone but were unable to locate the person flying it.

"As the drone was removed from the area, the helicopter was able to take off with a very sick child that needed urgent transfer to Brisbane," he said

"Drones are legal but it is a serious offence to fly them outside the restricted area, and this is exactly why.

"We are still looking for the person who did this, and if anyone has seen them or have any information about it, please contact Lismore Police on 66 260 599."