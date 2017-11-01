Dramatic arrest of G'bah man wanted for stalking, assault

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for a number of offences, including assault and stalking.

A GOONELLABAH man who was wanted for numerous offences, including assault and stalking, has been arrested in dramatic circumstances at Kempsey.

Police said the 35-year-old had warrants issued for malicious damage, failing to appear, assault, stalking, affray, violent disorder and resisting police.

On Friday Kempsey police stopped a vehicle at Crescent Head for a breath test.

There were five children in the back seat.

Police saw the wanted Goonellabah man in the passenger seat, and he allegedly gave police a false name.

"Police formed the belief that he had given a false name and may be wanted," the Richmond LAC posted on Facebook.

"He was advised he would be taken to a police station to confirm his identity.

"The 35-year-old then ran from police, who were unable to catch him."

The driver of the car was issued a court notice for hindering police.

On Saturday, police surrounded a West Kempsey address and knocked on the front door.

The 35-year-old Goonellabah man allegedly climbed out a back window but, when he saw police in the backyard, he went back inside the house.

Police entered the house and arrested him.

He has been charged with breaching an AVO, escaping police custody, resisting police and stating a false name to a police officer. The outstanding warrants were also executed.

He was refused bail and appeared in Lismore Local Court yesterday.