Dramatic photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police.
News

Dramatic arrest following armed standoff

Matt Taylor
by
25th Nov 2020 4:49 PM
DRAMATIC photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police, following reports he was earlier involved in the crash of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Police, including negotiators, were at the scene of the standoff in Tibarri St, Kirwan, where the man was on the roof of a house with what appeared to police to be a firearm.

Another man had earlier been taken into custody by police, and police negotiated with the man on the rooftop following the crash of an allegedly stolen Mitsubishi Triton on Ross River Road.

Residents in nearby houses were told by police to stay inside and a nearby daycare centre was placed in lockdown.

