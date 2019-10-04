Drake urgently needs donations of water

WATER is what Drake residents need more than anything since the September 5 fires.

Drake Village Resource centre president Lathan Gillies said from the first day the fire was registered was "the worst day.”

"My priority now is getting water here,” he said.

"The creeks are dry and water tanks are contaminated with fire ash or fire retardant.”

Tanks in the Drake area need to be emptied and refilled, Mr Gillies said.

Bottled water is needed rather than food or other household objects.

Petrol cards and Bunnings vouchers would be a great help in the recovery post fire, he said.

DVRC volunteers have been giving out food and other donated items, targeting the people who need help.

Margaret Smith said they wanted to get back to normal but many people were still emotional about the trauma and effects of the fire damage.

With the roads fixed and open to Casino and Tenterfield, people could now shop and begin the restoration of their properties.

The worst day for Drake village was when the fire jumped across Red Rock, Mr Gillies said.

"The fire came along Long Gully Rd and close to homes.”

Fire though, brings the community together in different ways, Mr Gillies said.

"It's not like it was 10 years ago when people built the hall,” he said, "people would make food and give it out.”

Still, he too, wants to get back to normal as soon as possible, he said.

"Some people are hurting and are short of things and don't feel worthy or reticent to ask for donations” but with 21 houses destroyed there are a lot of people affected.

The cause of the Long Gully Rd fire which burnt more than 70,000 hectares is still under investigation.

Bottled water or preferably water in large containers is what most people need and the centre was keen for more donations.

CAN YOU HELP?

Contact the Drake Village Resource Centre via Facebook or call 6737 6790 if you can help with water delivery, tanks and other donations. Email the Richmond River Express Examiner so we can thank you in the paper at rrexp@northernstar.com.au