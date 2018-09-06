Drainage work could have stopped Ballina Cup washout

ABANDONED: Last year's Ballina Cup winner Cashed Up (pictured) was entered in the big race agin this year but the rain has forced organisers to call off the event.

ABANDONED: Last year's Ballina Cup winner Cashed Up (pictured) was entered in the big race agin this year but the rain has forced organisers to call off the event. Kate O'Neill

THE 2018 Ballina Cup was abandoned for the second time this year on Tuesday afternoon.

Whether it will be held at all is highly unlikely but that decision will be up to the Ballina Jockey Club board and Racing NSW over the coming weeks.

Originally the BJC wasn't going to have a Cup this year as the track was to be redeveloped and a new drainage system installed.

However that was put on hold about two months ago so the 2018 Ballina Cup came back on line.

It's obvious now that drainage work would have been hugely beneficial in saving the Ballina Cup and hopefully when it does happen will ensure the club can weather stormy situations as those that occurred this week.

"We'll have to wait and see what the board and Racing NSW come up with," BJC general manager Matt Bertram said.

"We'll be in consultation with them as to whether we have a Cup meeting or whether we can schedule something else.

"We do have a Friday Tab meeting in December where we could transfer the showcase races to.

"That would be a profitable day for everyone but it also still depends on what happens with the track drainage redevelopment."

With about six weeks to organise it meant a huge task for Bertram and his staff to prepare.

And prepare and organise they did.

So well that the now-abandoned $65,000 Slipway Hotel Ballina Cup had a full field of 14 plus six emergencies.

It was also a good quality field with the Murwillumbah Cup deadheaters Zamex and Future Event engaged as well as last year's winner Cashing Up.

The Ballina Cup might now be buried but there is the $60,000 Lismore Cup coming up on September 20.