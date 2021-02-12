Dragons star’s devastating injury blow

Departing Dragon Cameron McInnes could miss his last year at the club after picking up an injury at training.

Cameron McInnes has played his last game for St George Illawarra after rupturing his ACL at training on Friday.

Scans confirmed the former skipper would be sidelined for the rest of the season after seriously injuring his knee. He will take up a four-year deal to join the Sharks next season.

Cameron McInnes will miss the 2021 season after suffering an ACL injury at training. Picture: AAP.

The injury to McInnes is a bitter blow to the Dragons' hopes for the 2021 season, despite the impending arrival of Brisbane's Andrew McCullough.

The prolonged saga between McCullough and the Broncos is drawing to a close after the veteran hooker was told not to show up at Brisbane training on Thursday and not to return until his future is settled.

Coach Anthony Griffin had made it known McCullough was the player he wanted to start at dummy half. The move would have shifted McInnes into the lock position and given the Dragons extra cover given the continued uncertainty surrounding Jack de Belin.

With Tyson Frizell having quit the club to join Newcastle, the Dragons now appear light on in the forwards.

