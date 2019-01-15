Menu
Corey Norman left the Eels for the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Rugby League

Dragons respond to Norman video

by Steve Zemek
15th Jan 2019 9:00 AM

St George Illawarra star Corey Norman will not face sanctions from the NRL despite a video of him watching a white powder being consumed emerging on social media.

The Dragons said they were aware of the 14-second video, which is several years old, and the NRL's integrity unit had been informed.

"The St George Illawarra Dragons have been made aware of a video circulating on social media of Corey Norman from several years ago," the statement read.

"The Dragons informed the NRL Integrity Unit on Monday afternoon. The Integrity Unit have since confirmed they have previously been made aware of the footage and dealt with it accordingly at the time.

"The club will make no further comment."

An NRL spokesman confirmed the governing body was previously aware of it and he had been sanctioned for it when playing for Parramatta back in 2016.

Corey Norman at Parramatta.
In the video, which was filmed by Norman, a man snorts a substance off a tray as he is spurred on by the Dragons recruit.

"Tell the young bloods, whatever young bloods," Norman says. "Get it baby, get it.

"F*** this c***."

At no point does Norman consume any substances.

When the camera swings around, a well-known footballer and another man can be seen sitting on a couch.

The video had not been seen by the NRL until Monday, however they were aware of its contents after being informed of its existence by Norman two years ago.

It was one of a raft of misdemeanours for which Norman was fined $20,000 and suspended for eight rounds in mid-2016.

After an integrity unit investigation, Norman was sanctioned for distributing the video, along with another one depicting a sexual act, to other NRL players.

He was also punished after pleading guilty to drugs possession at the Star Casino and after he was warned by police about consorting with known criminals.

It continues a horror off-season for the NRL which has been marked by a series of off-field misdemeanours and damaging headlines.

After five years at Parramatta, Norman was released by the Eels at the end of the 2018 season so he could take up a three-year deal with the Dragons.

