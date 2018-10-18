Dragons swoop on stuck Hayne

Jarryd Hayne could be on the move. Getty Images

Jarryd Hayne could be on the move. Getty Images

ST George Illawarra has reportedly offered Jarryd Hayne a one-year, $500,000 contract.

The former NFL running back remains unsigned for the 2019 season - just over two weeks out from his scheduled return to pre-season training with the Eels.

Parramatta CEO Bernie Gurr has this week spoken publicly about his club's desire to retain Hayne, but admits the club still has work to do before it can officially offer Hayne a contract for 2019.

According to reports the Eels are still attempting to ease their salary-cap squeeze with stars Corey Norman, Mitchell Moses, Michael Jennings, Bevan French and Brad Takairangi all being considered for potential moves to rival clubs.

Hayne has commented on social media he remains committed to the Eels, but the Dragons have already forced a window open to recruit the former NSW State of Origin star.

The Dragons believe they can offer a $500,000 a year deal to the former NSW and Australia outside back for next season, the Sydney Morning Herald and Channel 9 have reported.

The cross-code star revealed last week he was still waiting for a contract two weeks out from the Eels returning to training.

Parramatta earlier this week told Hayne they still want him to be at the Eels next year despite the NRL star turning up the heat on the club for a new contract.

Grounded.

Responding to fans questions on Twitter, Hayne reiterated his desire to bring a premiership to the Eels but insisted he was being honest in his claims he was yet to receive an offer to stay.

"5 weeks still waiting for a contract??" Hayne tweeted in reply to a plea from a fan for the club to re-sign him on Friday night.

Eels chief executive Bernie Gurr confirmed this week they were still talking to the 31-year-old about a new deal, and they had told him they wanted him at Parramatta.

The two-time Dally M medallist's tweets come after he claimed earlier this year he did not want to make a decision on his future until the end of the season.

At the time Hayne also avoided questions over a potential move to the 15-man game with Fiji, before the Rugby World Cup at the end of next year. But it now appears clearer that both Hayne and the Eels want to stick together in 2019.

Hayne was one of the Eels' best players in the back half of 2018, busting through 32 tackles and scoring six tries in the final six games of the season as he returned to fitness.

Gurr said last week the club did not have a deadline in finalising Hayne's future.

"Certain dominoes need to fall where they need to fall. We're patient," he said.

"He was very good and off the field (at the end of 2018), and he demonstrated some leadership around the team.

"Once he was fit and healthy, is he the Jarryd Hayne of 2009? No. "But he was still an effective Jarryd Hayne."

- with AAP