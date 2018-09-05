Menu
St George-Illawarra Dragons Sam Bremner, Kezie Apps and Talesha Quinn. Pic: Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Bremner: Dragons culture makes it all easy

by Amanda Lulham
5th Sep 2018 8:00 AM
IT'S hard, exhausting work but Sam Bremner says she is having the time of her life preparing for the new NRL women's competition.

The St George Illawarra Dragons captain and gym owner says after starting her day at 5am and putting in a full day of work she's usually beat by the afternoon.

Now she can't wait to meet up with teammates, many she only met for the first time a few weeks ago, at training sessions.

 

"I am up at five and by afternoon if I have training, this is when I usually struggle to motivate myself," she said. "I have no problem now.

"The best thing about this team is the culture and camaraderie.

"It was one of the things Lacey (coach Daniel) spoke to me about from the start.

"He wanted great footballers and good people first and foremost.

"Things stem from having good people. It makes training so much more enjoyable. So many people are giving up so much, it makes it a whole lot easier when you enjoy it."

Sam Bremner is a Blues and Jillaroos star hoping to lead the Dragons to success in the first NRL women’s premiership.
Bremner and fellow Jillaroos Kezie Apps and Talesha Quinn, all on the comeback from injury, take the field on Wednesday for their first opposed session together since the announcement of the Dragons' 22-strong squad last month.

Lacey said earlier this week he is confident of having Bremner and Apps on the field against the Broncos in Brisbane on Sunday with Quinn still "touch and go''.

