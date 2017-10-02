Dragonboat paddling Abreast for cancer research

FUN AND FITNESS: Rainbow Dragons Abreast are holding a come and try day and Annola McQuade, Gary Wilkinson, and Graham Tucker from the Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club will be on hand to welcome new members.

FANCY supporting a good cause with fitness and fun?

Then good news because this Saturday, the Rainbow Dragons Abreast group wants to hear from you.

The Northern Rivers local breast cancer support group Dragons Abreast group are having a come and try session and invites anyone interested to come and have fun paddling and experience the benefits associated with dragon boating, regardless of age, fitness, athletic ability or cultural background.

If you've never tried this exciting activity, have no fear as there will a coaching session followed by a paddle.

Breast cancer survivors and their supporters are in particular welcome.

In October 2017, the group will join thousands of paddlers across Australia in paddling together in dragon boats to support Dragons Abreast Australia

The Festival is the major annual fundraiser for Dragons Abreast Australia, a national not-for-profit registered charity raising breast cancer awareness through the sport of dragon boating and giving hope to those with a diagnosis of breast cancer.

Where: Lake Ainsworth-NSW Sport and Recreation boatshed Lennox Head

When: Saturday October 7th 2-4pm-Afternoon tea provided

Fore more information, contact: Judy 0400 396 573, Veda 0428 232 275 or Marian on 66884058.