2017 STATE OF ORIGIN: Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club's annual regatta will be held this weekend.
2017 STATE OF ORIGIN: Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club's annual regatta will be held this weekend.
Sport

Dragon clubs set to make a splash

15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
THIS weekend Shaw's Bay in Ballina will set the stage for a battle of legendary proportions.

The Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Regatta is back again for 2018, with competition looking fiercer than ever.

Now in its sixth year, the annual regatta will offer plenty of action and fun for competitors and spectators alike.

The Northern Rivers reputation for congenial weather conditions has attracted more than 15 dragon boat clubs from right across the state, with competitors travelling from as far away as Newcastle.

There are plenty of Northern Rivers teams competing on behalf of Just For Pets, Lismore Base Hospital's Scrubbas, Ballina's Curves gym, Lennox Pharmacy's Drug Runners, Kyogle's Hillbillies and even Byron Shire Council.

The regatta continues to be successful due to its hardworking regatta committee who start six months out.

The free event is open to everyone, with plenty of food and drink on sale to quench your thirst and fill your bellies.

The action kicks off on Saturday at 12.30pm, with the "friendlies” and State of Origin event.

On Sunday, the community, men's, women's and mixed teams will compete, with the action wrapping up at 3pm.

