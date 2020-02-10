Drag queen journey to be filmed for doco

IT TAKES A VILLAGE TO MAKE A DRAG QUEEN: Film maker John Rado, Susie Cornell with Kyogle's John Cieslak aka Mia Wigini with Josh Powell-Fussell and Max Powell from The Spangles and Rod Gaston of DJBIGFURR who will help with Mia Wigini's first performance in the Amateur Drag Queen Contest at Lismore Civic Hotel mardi gras on February 29 with Mr Rado filming the event for a doco. PIC: CONTRIBUTED

WHEN John Cieslak was a boy, he would point to himself and say, "me-wigini."

He was too young to pronounce, "me-aborigine."

At 29 years old, John from Kyogle, has decided he wants to become a drag queen called Mia-Wigini and has a team behind him making his dream happen.

Film maker John Rado will be leading the documentary about John's journey to become Mia-Wigini.

"He doesn't want to be a woman," John said.

"He wants to perform as a transvestite."

John's stepmother, Susie Cornell will be the producer of the film.

The film will be entered in the Focus on Ability film competition.

The plan for the doco has been rushed because John found out about an amateur drag queen contest at the mardi gras Party at the Lismore Civic Hotel on February 29 and wants to be part of it.

Mia-Wigini will be making her debut on the night and Mr Rado will be there to film it.

Mr Rado initially approached Casino's Musicman Josh Powell Fussell and Max Powell of The Spangles about John performing on the night.

"John has had a dream to explore his sexuality and dress up," Josh said.

As an organiser of the Civic Hotel event, Josh put John in touch with Ru-Bella, a drag queen from Sydney who recently moved to Lismore.

"Ru-Bella is a New Zealand man and he will teach John the art of drag such as the movement and help pick out an outfit," Josh said.

"Ru-Bella is first class."

Other have come on board to help John's drag queen journey.

Ali Lewis from Feather & Stone Beauty in Kyogle will do John's make-up.

Annie Benzie is the cinematographer.

Back-up singers on the night for Mia-Wigini's first public performance are Lesley Garred and Shauna Everett.

"We still need a beefy guy to perform with Mia-Wigini," Mr Rado said.

• If you are that guy email John Rado at john.rado@gmail.com or if you can help with a spectacular frock for Mia-Wigini, get in touch.

• Celebrate mardi gras at the 70s and 80s themed event at the Lismore Civic Hotel on February 29 bought to you by DJ BIGFURR and The Spangles from 5pm to midnight.