Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLASHBACK: Paige Humphreys in a sunflower field outside Casino before she went to the US for treatment.
FLASHBACK: Paige Humphreys in a sunflower field outside Casino before she went to the US for treatment. Susanna Freymark
Community

Dr Superman lets brave Paige come home

9th May 2018 12:00 AM

BRAVE Paige Humphreys from Coraki is coming home.

But only for a visit, her father Andrew Humphreys said, because she still requires further treatment in Chicago.

Paige was born in Lismore Base Hospital in 2007 where she caught a staph infection in her umbilical cord. It blocked blood flow to her liver and is slowly killing her, according to Mr Humphreys.

Dr Riccardo Superina, also known as Dr Superman, operated on Paige's portal vein which is the main blood supply to the liver.

He has operated on hundreds of children and it was that expertise that drove the Humphreys family to fundraise for Paige to go to the US.

There is no doubt the town of Coraki will be thrilled to see the girl they helped raise money for through raffles, concerts and other fundraising activities.

Casino Lions Club and the National Lions Club contributed $60,000 towards Paige's treatment.

"We're flying into Ballina from Chicago on Saturday after a successful surgery on Paige,” Mr Humphreys said.

"It would be nice to let the hundreds of local businesses and thousands of individuals, and the Lions club who helped save her life know that they made a difference, in a time of so many scams and failed campaigns.”

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Teen's fight for life against rare, aggressive cancer

    premium_icon Teen's fight for life against rare, aggressive cancer

    Health THE 18-year-old was diagnosed with one of the rarest and most aggressive types of cancer.

    • 9th May 2018 12:00 AM
    Man accused of inciting cop killing now wants $5m from them

    premium_icon Man accused of inciting cop killing now wants $5m from them

    Crime Charges were laid over video he allegedly posted on social media

    • 9th May 2018 12:00 AM
    The village where a block of land will set you back $400,000

    premium_icon The village where a block of land will set you back $400,000

    Property This popular coastal town is getting very pricey

    • 9th May 2018 12:00 AM
    Tribute to the Riding Rileys, legendary Casino horse riders

    Tribute to the Riding Rileys, legendary Casino horse riders

    Community Beryl thrilled crowds with jumps through a hoop of fire or swords

    • 9th May 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners