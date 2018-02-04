Dr Death brings his right-to-suicide workshop to Lismore

EUTHANASIA advocate Dr Philip Nitschke hopes one day people can store a dose of barbiturates in their cupboard "for when they feel like dying”.

A public seminar and an all-you-need-to-know workshop on "the practicalities of killing yourself” in Lismore yesterday hosted by Exit International founder Dr Nitschke attracted about 200 people from near and far.

He was nicknamed Dr Death after the Northern Territory passed the world's first voluntary euthanasia laws in 1996, when he built a computer which administered a lethal dose of barbiturates to consenting users.

It was used to assist four suicides during the short-lived right-to-die law.

Dr Nitschke summed up the workshop as: "all you need to know to be able to peacefully and reliably end your own life.”

He acknowledged the workshops were controversial, but said he didn't buy the argument that teaching people how to end their lives led to higher suicide rates.

"Most people will never use these drugs but it brings immense comfort knowing they've got their own peaceful death stitched up,” he said.

But he said if you must do it, "do without the involvement of other people so you don't implicit someone else who cares for you with a very serious legal problem.”

Dr Death held an Exit International workshop in Lismore. Jasmine Burke

Hugh Nicholson, The Channon, was looking forward to learning more in the workshop.

"Having seen my parents get old and end up in nursing homes and thinking 'I don't want to do that', and just having the right to make that choice,” Mr Nicholson said.

"It's so odd - you've got somebody who really needs help to die but they cant ask for help as they risk their nearest and dearest being penalised by the government.”

The Exit workshop was the first of five to be held in Australia restricted to people over 50 or who are terminally ill and presented the "best methods to provide people with a reliable and peaceful death”.

They are based on The Peaceful Pill Handbook, which is the only book in Australia with a ban on it in the last 40 years.

It covers gases and why they work (including poisonous ones), a focus on the "best of the drugs” - in particular Nembutal, and where you get it, how you get it, how to store it, why it works and how to take it.

"You can go to Lima and buy it over the counter, but bringing it back is breaking Australian law,” Dr Nitschke said.

"Penalties for bringing it back are pretty mild, hundreds have brought it back but very few people have been caught.

"It's much more serious if you bring the drug back and then give it to someone else - that's a supreme court case and 10 years in prison.”

Exit's goal is to ensure all elderly members get access to their own peaceful pill for use at a time of their choosing.

Dr Nitschke said he hopes to see laws changed which prevent people getting the drug.

"I want to see every person be able get the drug - but that's not going to happen for a long time in Australia.”