Dr calls for end to 'inhuman' treatment of kids on Nauru

Lismore Base Hospital's, Dr Natasha Stark, with daughter Maggie, joins the call from medical mothers campaigning to 'get kids of Nauru'. Sophie Moeller

WHILE on maternity leave with her daughter, Maggie, Dr Natasha Stark answered the call to help get children off Nauru.

"As a mother and medical practitioner I don't think it is healthy or safe for anyone to be detained in offshore detention on Manus and Nauru, let alone children," Dr Stark said.

So when she saw a post on the Medical Mums facebook page asking for regional doctors to get involved in a campaign to raise their concerns, she signed on.

"As a local community doctor, I didn't feel like the government was listening to medical advice on what was happening in Nauru, and I simply can't stand by while children are being detained in offshore detention and slowly broken," she said.

"It's welcome news that doctors orders are now being taken and children have started to be removed from offshore detention facilities. But one kid detained on Nauru is too many, and 17 remain."

The #KidsoffNauru campaign was given extra weight last month when doctors Sara Townend and Neela Janakiramanan sent an open letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The letter, signed by more than 6000 Australian doctors, supports a call from the Australian Medical Association, the Royal Australia College of Physicians and 12 other medical colleges to immediately transfer children and their families from Nauru to appropriate medical care.

"Thousands of doctors from all over Australia have stood together and said enough is enough; these children are very sick as a result of being detained in offshore detention for as many as five years," Dr Stark said.

"But, right now, there's 17 kids who are still stuck on an island suffering a medical emergency. They need to be evacuated right now.

"No one should be detained in offshore detention indefinitely. Indefinite detention is inhuman, causing these people to suffer tremendously, and causing terrible health impacts.

"We are calling on the government to remove all children and their families from Nauru immediately."