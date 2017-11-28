Mass fish kill from creek drainage under investigation

Thousands of fish and other marine life like this stingray who was found struggling to breathe have died by suffocation in Tallow Creek.

BYRON Shire Council is investigating a fish kill at Tallow Creek which has resulted in the death of hundreds of fish including flathead, whiting and stingrays.

James Flockton, Byron Shire Council's Flood and Drainage Engineer, said that not only are there large numbers of dead fish, but the sight of many fish close to the surface of the water trying to breath has been reported.

"The fish kill is the result of the mouth of Tallow Creek opening up which has seen a rapid release of water into the ocean and an immediate and significant decrease in the water level in the creek," Mr Flockton said.

He said the water level in the creek had dropped by more than one metre but was still decreasing, having a profound impact on marine life.

"In this case the fast flow of water out of the creek quickly removed the oxygenated water from the system and appears to have caused the fish kill," he said.

Water with low oxygen levels is often called 'Black Water' and is a common cause of fish kills.

Local conservationist, Dailan Pugh, photographed the fish kill and is very unhappy with the situation.

He thought human intervention was responsible for the outcome.

"For the past two weeks people have been trying to open the Tallow Creek estuary, their efforts bore fruit late on Wednesday night," Mr Pugh said.

Mr Pugh visited the site several times since Thursday, to find dead fish in the thousands on Friday morning on a 100 metre length of bank - the rest unaccounted for.

He said whiting, flathead, bream, fingerlings, mullets, some eels and a stingray around the edge of the estuary were seeking oxygen near the surface.

"There were thousands of fish gasping in the shallows, many half out of the water," he said.

"The stringray had its whole head out of the water trying to get air.

"It goes on for hours and must be incredibly distressing for the fish."

Australian Wetlands Consulting will conduct water sampling in Tallow Creek over the next six days and council staff will also be downloading water quality data at the footbridge to better understand how the water quality changed during the opening process.

Mr Flockton said staff have were monitoring the situation prior to the opening of the mouth.

"In recent weeks the water levels in Tallow Creek have been rising and residents have been asking the Council to open it to the ocean."

Council has a permit from National Parks and Wildlife Services to open the mouth but only when the water levels are above 2.2 metres.

"Water levels have been hovering just below the trigger level for the last two weeks, and the rain we have been receiving has been sporadic, temporarily raising the water level at times to up to 2.18m but it has dropped again when the rain stopped," Mr Flockton said.

"When Council does open a waterway to the ocean, as we did recently at Belongil, a lot of consideration is given to making sure the work is done to meet a high tide to minimise the rapid release of water to the ocean and reduce the chance of a fish kill like this one at Tallow Creek.

"It is possible that the mouth of Tallow Creek opened naturally and if anyone has information about this incident I encourage them to call Council or the National Parks and Wildlife Service at Cape Byron."

NSW DPI spokesperson said they are investigating alongside council and the water quality and water level within Tallow Creek are monitored and this data will be investigated.

"Additional sampling of water quality is being undertaken in response to the fish kill."

"Tallow Creek is an Intermittently Closed and Open Lake or Lagoon (ICOLL) and an entrance management strategy has been developed to minimise impacts when authorised openings of the Creek occur."

Members of the public are asked to notify DPI Fisheries if stressed or dead fish are sighted by contacting the Fishers Watch Phone line on 1800 043 536.