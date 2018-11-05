Menu
Dozing truck drivers will get a shake and an alarm
Dozing truckies to get tech wake-up call

5th Nov 2018 12:20 PM

One of Australia's largest trucking companies is rolling out new technology in a bid to stop drivers falling asleep at the wheel.

Toll Group has fitted infrared devices to 76 trucks in its national fleet to capture the face of drivers, so if they shut their eyes or look away from the road, their seat will vibrate and an alarm will sound.

Drivers "appreciate the support, they see it for what it is about them being safe", company spokesman Jacques van Niekerk told reporters in Melbourne on Monday, adding that there are plans to roll out the technology to all trucks in the coming years.

