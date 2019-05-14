Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The school’s sick bay facilities were overwhelmed in the aftermath of the injections. File photo
The school’s sick bay facilities were overwhelmed in the aftermath of the injections. File photo
Health

Students sick after 'bad batch of vaccinations'

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
14th May 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of students from one of the Gold Coast's top high schools have been struck down after a suspected bad batch of vaccinations administered the day before the NAPLAN tests.

Students at Marymount College at Burleigh Heads were given vaccinations of tetanus and rubella on Monday with dozens suffering allergic reactions requiring medical attention.

Many went home sick and some had still not recovered by this morning - the day of critical NAPLAN tests.

Parents have told The Courier-Mail that the school's sick bay facilities were overwhelmed and some kids were left waiting in hallways while others called their parents to take them to medical centres.

Comment was being sought from Marymount College and Gold Coast Health.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks education medication naplan students vaccinations

Top Stories

    G'bah nursing home hits back at concerns about job cuts

    premium_icon G'bah nursing home hits back at concerns about job cuts

    News "THERE are no plans to close the central kitchen... we will not be reheating frozen plated meals.”

    • 14th May 2019 12:00 PM
    How the council has improved its budget by $1.3 million

    premium_icon How the council has improved its budget by $1.3 million

    Council News Lismore council set to reveal 10-year plan for rates

    Kyogle councillors doing it 'for the love' not money

    premium_icon Kyogle councillors doing it 'for the love' not money

    Council News "I reckon it works out to be about $5 an hour"

    Fires, break-ins threaten 100-year-old building

    premium_icon Fires, break-ins threaten 100-year-old building

    Crime Volunteers have had to sleep in the building and chase thugs away