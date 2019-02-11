Dozens ride with Toyah to help solve her murder

Toyah Cordingley was found dead at Wangetti Beach near Cairns on Monday, October 22.

A FAMILY friend of Toyah Cordingley has taken the Cairns woman's ashes on a poignant ride past the spot of her murder, as a loving gesture to her devastated family.

A 5km long convoy of more than 200 people rode motorbikes and drove their cars for the long-anticipated rally between Ellis Beach to Port Douglas yesterday in support of the campaign to help find the pharmacy worker's killer.

Ms Cordingley, 24, had been out walking her dog at Wangetti Beach on the afternoon of Sunday, October 21.

Her body was found early the next morning.

Police say their investigations into her murder are ongoing.

A car and motorbike rally for Toyah Cordingley was held on Sunday morning, leaving from Ellis Beach, visiting Port Douglas and Wangetti Beach. Family friend Wayne "Prong" Trimble leads the ride away on his Triumph motorcycle. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Close family friend Wayne "Prong" Trimble and ride organiser said Ms Cordingley's family - who attended the rally - entrusted him with a canvas bag containing Toyah's ashes, which he took with him on his motorbike.

"When I got to Wangetti Beach, I picked (the bag) up in one hand, as much as I could and held it up," he said.

"The family was next to me on the left hand side - they could see what I was doing, and then I did the same thing on the way back."

During the rally, Ms Cordingley's beloved blue 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer - which has been fully refurbished - was handed over to her brother Jack.

The vehicle had been panelbeated, its engine serviced, fitted it with new brake pads, gave it a new paint job, and detailed it inside and out.

Mr Trimble said the good Samaritans who refurbished the car did an incredible job.

"It looks like it just came off the factory floor," he said.

He thanked everyone who participated in the event for helping raise nearly $4500, which will go into producing more campaign stickers.

He said there was another major campaign action on the horizon.

"We've had a big three months, and I just want to have a bit of a break, but there's something definitely in the pipeline," he said.

"I've already got volunteers who have come forward and we're going to nail it again."