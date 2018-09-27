Whats On
Dozens of gigs this week on the Northern Rivers
Today
- Ballina RSL Club: The Big Gig MC Mandy Nolan, Dan Willis, Robert Grayson 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clarke Duo 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Agatha Christie Mystery Film Series The Mirror Crack'd' 11am; The Five Provocations 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Nick Cunningham + Rainbows For Rainer Fundraiser 7pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
- Club Mullum, Mullumbimby: Miss Amber & Stukele's 90s Uke Night with Clelia Adams, Aine Tyrrell 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed Jazz Night 6.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Adam Brown 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stunned Mullets 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Izzy Day 7pm, 8.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk John Boots 6.30pm; First Floor Stu Black 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Nick Cunningham 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du' East 5pm; Madison Kat 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Z Star Trinity 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Isaac Frankham 8.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Lee Brothers 7.30pm
- East Lismore Bowling Club: Push 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Friday Cellar Sessions with Laura Nobel 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Dan Clark 10pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Gurrumul doco screening 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Border Rangers 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Chesterfield Band 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Salt & Steel 8.30pm
- South Lismore Bowling Club: Social Ballroom Dance 7pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Marta 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm; Dan Hannaford 9.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Future Faktori 9pm
Saturday, September 29
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Adam Brown 6pm; Late for Woodstock 9pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Kobya Duo 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Tom & Jarry DJs 9pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Beachside Market, Byron Bay: Hayley Grace & The Bay Collective Trio, Luke Vassella, Hubcap Stan with music & wood 8am-4pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Seaside The Violent Monks and Sophie Ozard 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Annie Jr presented by Bright Lights Performance School 2pm & 6.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: DJ's 8.30pm
- Civic Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Swamp Stompers 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Massive 8.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Two Tears in a Bucket 7pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Totum 9.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs Local DJs 9pm; Beau & Grace 9.30pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Gallie (Ireland) 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Chesterfield Band 7pm, 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Free Kids Party 5.30pm
- Woodburn Evans Head RSL, Evans Head: Out Back Foodism Bites and Beats Manoa Music Noon, Micka Scene 2.45pm, Monkey and the Fish 5.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Sunday, September 30
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Goodrich 4.30pm; DJ Longtime & Fonzaius 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Roofless Records Showcase Ft Taya Sammy, Schymmo Casimir 4pm
- Byron Bay Golf Club: Ooz 1pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Annie Jr presented by Bright Lights Performance School 2pm, Guillermo Gomez & La Pocha Nostra present Psycho-Magic Rituals Against Violence 7.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Trombone Kellie and Scrubbie Pete 4pm
- Coraki Youth Hall, Coraki: Back to Bungy 10am
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dan Hannaford 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ronny Lindsay 2.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Ewan James 12.30pm
- Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Stephen Lovelight 3pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Farmers Rock Concert Noon, DJ James Browne 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Thor Noon
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session Eva J & DJ Dangerous Cobra Lunch
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 4pm
- Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm
Monday, October 1
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm
Tuesday, October 2
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dos Loona 8pm
- Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm
Wednesday, October 3
- Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Little Kids Story Telling Martin Killips Dances with Hippos 10am; Tristan Bancks Tom Weekly: My Life & Other Failed Experiments 12.30pm; Zanni Louise Reading and Performing with Bookmaking Workshop 12.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop presented by Gabriel Otu 10.30am
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Comedy Night with Rudy Surina 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm