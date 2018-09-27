Dozens of gigs this week on the Northern Rivers

LATIN MAGIC: Guillermo Gómez-Peña is a 'Chicano' (person of Mexican descent) performance artist, writer, activist, and educator. Gómez-Peña and La Pocha Nostra troupe will be presenting a customised and site-specific performance for their return to Australia, their first show here in 15 years. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 7.30pm. Public Act Theatre