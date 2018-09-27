Menu
LATIN MAGIC: Guillermo Gómez-Peña is a 'Chicano' (person of Mexican descent) performance artist, writer, activist, and educator. Gómez-Peña and La Pocha Nostra troupe will be presenting a customised and site-specific performance for their return to Australia, their first show here in 15 years. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 7.30pm.
Dozens of gigs this week on the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
by
27th Sep 2018 2:29 PM
Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: The Big Gig MC Mandy Nolan, Dan Willis, Robert Grayson 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dan Clarke Duo 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Agatha Christie Mystery Film Series The Mirror Crack'd' 11am; The Five Provocations 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Nick Cunningham + Rainbows For Rainer Fundraiser 7pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Trivia 7pm
  • Club Mullum, Mullumbimby: Miss Amber & Stukele's 90s Uke Night with Clelia Adams, Aine Tyrrell 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Acid Bleed Jazz Night 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Adam Brown 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stunned Mullets 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Izzy Day 7pm, 8.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Chef de Party + Friends 9pm

Tomorrow

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk John Boots 6.30pm; First Floor Stu Black 7.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Nick Cunningham 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du' East 5pm; Madison Kat 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Z Star Trinity 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Isaac Frankham 8.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Lee Brothers 7.30pm
  • East Lismore Bowling Club: Push 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • La Vida Bar & Restaurant, Lismore: Friday Cellar Sessions with Laura Nobel 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Dan Clark 10pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Gurrumul doco screening 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Border Rangers 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Chesterfield Band 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Salt & Steel 8.30pm
  • South Lismore Bowling Club: Social Ballroom Dance 7pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Marta 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs DJ Kyle Walker 9pm; Dan Hannaford 9.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Future Faktori 9pm

Saturday, September 29

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: Coastal Beats DJs 9.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk Adam Brown 6pm; Late for Woodstock 9pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Kobya Duo 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DJ Longtime 5pm; Tom & Jarry DJs 9pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Cheeky Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Beachside Market, Byron Bay: Hayley Grace & The Bay Collective Trio, Luke Vassella, Hubcap Stan with music & wood 8am-4pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Seaside The Violent Monks and Sophie Ozard 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Annie Jr presented by Bright Lights Performance School 2pm & 6.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: DJ's 8.30pm
  • Civic Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Swamp Stompers 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Massive 8.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Undercover 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Two Tears in a Bucket 7pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Totum 9.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 7.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Adam Brown 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs Local DJs 9pm; Beau & Grace 9.30pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 6pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Gallie (Ireland) 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Chesterfield Band 7pm, 8.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Free Kids Party 5.30pm
  • Woodburn Evans Head RSL, Evans Head: Out Back Foodism Bites and Beats Manoa Music Noon, Micka Scene 2.45pm, Monkey and the Fish 5.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm

Sunday, September 30

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Goodrich 4.30pm; DJ Longtime & Fonzaius 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Roofless Records Showcase Ft Taya Sammy, Schymmo Casimir 4pm
  • Byron Bay Golf Club: Ooz 1pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Annie Jr presented by Bright Lights Performance School 2pm, Guillermo Gomez & La Pocha Nostra present Psycho-Magic Rituals Against Violence 7.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Trombone Kellie and Scrubbie Pete 4pm
  • Coraki Youth Hall, Coraki: Back to Bungy 10am
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dan Hannaford 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Ronny Lindsay 2.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sonic Bliss 10am; Ewan James 12.30pm
  • Seven Mile, Lennox Head: Stephen Lovelight 3pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Farmers Rock Concert Noon, DJ James Browne 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Thor Noon
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Adam Harpaz 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session Eva J & DJ Dangerous Cobra Lunch
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 4pm
  • Wardell Sports and Rec Club: Jam Sessions 1pm

Monday, October 1

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: The Picture House Choir 9.30am
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Reggae After Party 9pm

Tuesday, October 2

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Dos Loona 8pm
  • Hanging Rock Hall, Wadeville: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 7pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Yewsday with Jamie L, SLHTTE, 4 Eyes 9pm

Wednesday, October 3

  • Aussie Hotel, Ballina: The Great Trivia Challenge 7pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Little Kids Story Telling Martin Killips Dances with Hippos 10am; Tristan Bancks Tom Weekly: My Life & Other Failed Experiments 12.30pm; Zanni Louise Reading and Performing with Bookmaking Workshop 12.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Harry Nichols 7.30pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drum and Dance Workshop presented by Gabriel Otu 10.30am
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Dance Swing Lessons 6pm; Partner Dance Lessons 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Comedy Night with Rudy Surina 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm

    Local Partners