Eighteen people have been charged after being found with cannabis at MardiGrass in Nimbin.

Eighteen people have been charged after being found with cannabis at MardiGrass in Nimbin. Rob Wright

POLICE detected dozens of people with illicit drugs during Nimbin MardiGrass.

Richmond Police District officers charged 18 people with drug offences and issued 19 people with cannabis cautions during the three-day pro-cannabis event.

About 10,000 people attended the event, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

Police from the Richmond Police District, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and the dog unit conducted an operation throughout the event.