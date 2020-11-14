Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Staff at a computer games firm were told to hide and lock themselves away as police surrounded the area.
Staff at a computer games firm were told to hide and lock themselves away as police surrounded the area.
Crime

Workers panic during police operation

by Benedict Brook
14th Nov 2020 9:59 AM

 

Dozens of staff have fled during a major police operation unfolding in the Canadian city of Montreal which had been reported as a potential hostage situation.

People have been seen crowding onto the roof of the Ubisoft building in the Mile End neighbourhood north west of the CBD. Ubisoft is a major developer of computer games including Assassin's Creed.

Staff were told to lock themselves away and put their phones on silent as the drama unfolded.

 

Canadian broadcaster CBC has reported a "major police operation" is underway with heavily armed officers surrounding the area and ambulances at the scene. It was kicked off by a call to the emergency services with officers arriving around 1.30pm on Friday afternoon local time (5.30am Saturday, AEDT).

A perimeter has been set up on the corner of St-Laurent Boulevard and St-Viateur Street. A SWAT truck was dispatched to the area.

An Ubisoft employee told TV channel CTV that employees at the office were asked to hide in an area that locks, to put their phones on silent, and to keep quiet.

Montreal police have not confirmed whether the people seen on the roof are hostages. The force has said there are no immediate reports of injuries and they are currently evacuating the building.

 

 

 

Ubisoft employee Hugo Lefevre said he had just returned from lunch when a rumour started spreading through the building that there was a potential hostage situation in the building, reported newspaper The Globe and Mail.

He said at first he thought it might be a prank, but then he was met at the door by police with weapons drawn.

"It doesn't feel real," he said.

"No threat has been identified for now," the Police Service of Montreal City said in a tweet.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante told locals to avoid the Mile End suburb.

Originally published as Dozens flee in panic in Montreal police op

canada crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOU WISH: Xmas week in Byron could set you back $25,000

        Premium Content YOU WISH: Xmas week in Byron could set you back $25,000

        News If you want to rub shoulders with the likes of Hollywood star Matt Damon this Christmas be prepared to pay top dollar.

        Why a former AFL player’s driving 1257km to coach local club

        Premium Content Why a former AFL player’s driving 1257km to coach local club

        Sport The former player said he ‘could not resist the exciting offer’

        Which golf clubs had an upswing in memberships this year?

        Premium Content Which golf clubs had an upswing in memberships this year?

        Sport COVID-19 was the driver behind people catching the golf bug

        Border control flagged stolen vehicle before alleged pursuit

        Premium Content Border control flagged stolen vehicle before alleged pursuit

        News POLICE will allege the vehicle fled back across the border at “excessive speed”.