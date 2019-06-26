Menu
Ash Barty signed poster
Download your Ash Barty poster here

by Kyle Pollard
26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
Our Ash is on top of the tennis world and to celebrate the Barty party The Courier-Mail has put together this exclusive hero poster for you to download. Get your copy here!

Born and raised in Ipswich, Barty is the second Australian woman to hold the No.1 spot in the WTA rankings, after fellow Indigenous champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

To celebrate our Ash's rise to the top, The Courier-Mail has released this exclusive signed poster for our subscribers to download.

Hang it on the wall or keep it as a unique piece of memorabilia, as Barty looks to make history with victory at Wimbledon.

Just click on the banner below and download now!

