Download Festival 2019 lineup announced

The Download Festival 2019 lineup has dropped and it is massive with some of the biggest names from the 80's and 90's as well as a strong selection of cutting edge bands currently touring the world.

Ozzy Osbourne is the most notable of the bill especially considering Black Sabbath toured Australia in 2016 on a final tour.

Ozzy's Australian appearance next year will form part of his final world tour.

Slayer will also make an appearance with their final world tour which is currently touring in the states.

William DuVall will head Alice in Chains who will be touring their latest album Ranier Fog released in 2018.

Keeping with the vibe Swedish band Ghost have been announced on the line-up following the release of their album Prequelle.

There is a heavy Australian contingent of bands including The Amity Affliction, Frenzal Rhomb, Luca Brasi, and High Tension.

As well as new upstarts Alien Weaponary who hail from across the ditch in New Zealand.

The band have exploded onto the scene and Download will present another opportunity to showcase what they have got.

Two of the most exciting acts announced include Behemoth and Converge.

Their extreme style is certainly welcome with Behemoth sure to play songs from their much anticipated album I Loved You At Your Darkest due for release this October.

2018 saw the Australian debut of the world's premiere rock and metal festival Download.

30,000 heavy music fans descended on Flemington christening Melbourne into the Download family alongside Donington UK, (the spiritual home of rock), Paris France, Madrid Spain.

In 2019, Download returns to Melbourne and will head north to serve up a mammoth line up of sonic brutality and great times to Sydneysiders for the very first time.

So, which heavyweight heroes will be powering the mosh pits in 2019... you better be sitting down...

Download Festival 2019 Lineup

OZZY OSBOURNE (Only Aus Shows)

SLAYER

JUDAS PRIEST (Only Aus Shows)

ALICE IN CHAINS

GHOST

RISE AGAINST

THE AMITY AFFLICTION (Only Aus Shows)

ANTHRAX

HALESTORM (Only Aus Shows)

BEHEMOTH

ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES

I PREVAIL

CONVERGE

FRENZAL RHOMB

LUCA BRASI

CODE ORANGE

ANDY BLACK

THE FEVER 333

WAR ON WOMEN

HIGH TENSION

OUTRIGHT

RUINS

ALIEN WEAPONRY

+ more to be announced

Download Festival 2019

Optus pre-sale begins 9am AEDT Friday, 21st September

Tickets on sale to general public 9am AEDT Wednesday, 26th September

Saturday, 9th March

Parramatta Park, Sydney (18+)

Tickets: Official Website

Monday, 11th March (long weekend)

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (18+)

Tickets: Official Website