Downed powerlines on the Woodburn-Evans Head Road. Facebook Jamie Lee Clifford

Update 5.16pm: Essential Energy have reportedly fixed the powerlines and the Woodburn to Evans Head road reopened.

Original story 3.59pm: RESIDENTS are warning downed power lines have closed the Woodburn-Evans Head Road.

Facebook posts say the downed lines are near the mushroom farm, cutting access between Evans Head and Woodburn.

Essential Energy has not reported any power outages.