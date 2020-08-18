DOWN SHE COMES: Watch as highway overpass removed
WHILE the Pacific Highway upgrade has just reached 91 per cent complete, one recent set of work brought down a section of the old roadway.
As part of the opening of the Maclean interchange, the old highway overpass that crossed Jubilee St has been removed.
The Daily Examiner has been given an inside look at the work as the piece of highway was brought down last week.
The overpass was removed as part of works to create a new shared cycle and walking way between Townsend and Maclean.
Three more interchanges will open in early September, with the towns of Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell bypassed.
The highway upgrade project is still on schedule to be completed by early December.