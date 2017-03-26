Dowell gets doctorate: 'I feel like a fraud'

Doctor of the University award recipient and Lismore City mayor Jenny Dowell at the Southern Cross University graduations, Saturday March 25, 2017.

IN REFLECTING on the surreal moment of receiving her Southern Cross University doctorate on Saturday former Lismore City Council mayor Jenny Dowell said she 'felt almost like a fraud'.

The respected leader, who was a Lismore councillor for 12 years and mayor for eight, was overwhelmed at joining the ranks of other recipients of the Doctor of University award, such as United Nations Peacebuilding head, Dr José Ramos-Horta, and The Honourable Justice Michael Kirby.

"I don't really even like mentioning the names of José Ramos-Horta and Michael Kirby and then me, I don't feel I belong in that category at all, it is really overwhelming and so I feel almost like a fraud, because it's something I could never, ever have imagined,” Mrs Dowell said.

Mrs Dowell paid tribute to the university's 245 graduants on Saturday, many of whom she said where, like her, the first in their families to gain a tertiary qualification.

"You see students and you can imagine their back story, the struggles, the trials and tribulations of juggling, whether it's family or work ... it's a credit [to SCU],” Mrs Dowell said.

"As we know SCU has the highest number, of any university in the country, of students who are the first in their family to go to university.”

Master of Social Science graduant Zen Kahlert poses for a photo with doctorate recipient Jenny Dowell at Southern Cross University graduations, Saturday March 25, 2017. Alina Rylko

Mrs Dowell, 66, holds a teachers' college qualification, has taught deaf children for 35 years, was a lecturer in speech at The University of Melbourne, has attended 30 SCU graduations during her time as mayor and holds two university degrees, including a Bachelor of Arts.

"Arts degrees have been ridiculed in recent decades as being good training for waiting on tables but I will always be a supporter of a general arts degree ion teaching critical thinking and challenging assumptions and belief systems,” she said in her speech as the occasional speaker.

Mrs Dowell advised this year's graduands including Gabrielle Biland, 24, and Rachel Gordge, 26, to "never stop learning” and "work out what you believe in and be brave in working to achieve it”.

Masters of Osteopathic Medicine graduants Gabrielle Biland and Lee Gordge Southern at the Cross University graduations, Saturday March 25, 2017. Alina Rylko

It took five years full-time study for Biland and Rachel Gordge to complete a bachelor's degree and masters in osteopathic medicine, with Ms Gordge driving from the Gold Coast to get to the Lismore campus.

Both graduants have landed jobs before the graduation ceremony, with Ms Gordge to work on the Gold Coast while Ms Biland will move to work at a Sydney clinic.

"I think everyone in our [24-person] cohort did get a job,” Ms Biland said.

"It [graduating] feels surreal, it feels like a little bit of a lie, like I should still be studying for an exam.”