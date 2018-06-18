Menu
A driver allegedly caused significant damage to a sporting field while doing doughnuts.
Crime

Doughnuts dunk drivers in the deep end

18th Jun 2018 4:00 PM

A SCHOOL sport field was ripped up when a Ballina man allegedly conducted a number of doughnuts on the wet, muddy turf.

Police allege a 24-year-old Ballina man drove his car onto the football field of Emmanuel College, West Ballina at 1am on June 9.

They said he conducted a number of doughnut-style manoeuvres on the wet and muddy turf, causing significant damage. After doing three to four spins the car became bogged in the mud.

Police arrived and caught one of the passengers, an 18-year-old Ballina man. He was issued a $550.00 infringement notice for entering a prescribed premises without a lawful excuse.

The 24-year-old handed himself in at Ballina Police station the next day. He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for destroying property and entering a prescribed premises without a lawful excuse.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in July. #BallinaCrime

ballina police destroying property doughnuts emmanuel college football field northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

