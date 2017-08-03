Double win for holiday Park

The Evans Head Holiday Park staff are ecstatic after taking out two business awards at the annual Richmond Valley Business Awards in 2017.

EVANS Head Holiday Park has taken out the the title of Business of the Year at the Richmond Valley Business Awards.

Part of the NSW Crown Holiday Parks Group (NSWCHPT), the Evans Head team were also named as winners in the Hospitality, Tourism and Cultural Events category.

Park Managers Adrian and Casey Easdown were ecstatic to take out not one, but two categories on the night, noting the accolade of being named as a leader in the local business community an invaluable testament to the dedication and hard work of their entire team.

"To have all of our hard work acknowledged really means a lot and to be able to celebrate this win with our incredible staff was wonderful.”

NSWCHPT CEO Steve Edmonds recognised the awards win as proof of the high standard of holidays offered through the Evans Head park, also calling it a symbol of the great work being carried out across the wider group.

"Our parks are consistently being recognised by local business communities for their dedication to regional tourism,” Mr Edmonds said.

"Our park managers go to great lengths to energise the local communities in which they work, with these award nods just going to show the contributions they make to these areas.

"To have our parks consistently recognised as industry leaders across NSW is a great sign of our mission to be seen as the leading provider of iconic recreational destinations across the state and I look forward to seeing what comes next.”