Double win for Dickens

ANOTHER DOUBLE: Lennox Head surfer Ben Dickens scores another double victory at the 2018 SAE Group Australian Surf Festival at Cabarita. Blainey Woodham

A LENNOX Head surfer has had plenty to celebrate after scoring not one but two wins over the weekend.

Ben Dickens has repeated his double victory of 2017 with another flawless performance at Cabarita Point on the Tweed at the 2018 SAE Group Australian Surf Festival.

Dickens was undefeated the whole event, winning all his heats and dominating his competitors.

He cloned his 2017 Australian Titles performance to go back to back in both the Over-40s Men's Logger Division (15.60 points out of a possible 20 points) and the Over-40s Men's Longboard Division (16.10 points out of a possible 20).

He scored the wins in an incredible performance in quality waves that were on offer for the Longboard and Logger Division finalists to display their skills to spectators on the headland.

Dickens was unable to compete at the NSW Titles earlier in the year and received a well-deserved wild card into the two divisions at the Australian titles as the defending champion.

The ever-humble Dickens was stoked with his success and pleased to be given the opportunity to defend his titles.

"I won the logging final in the final five seconds,” he said. "I was sitting in third position and a great wave came in with a very critical section at the start of the ride and I took a risk and went for it. That section was make or break and, thankfully, it was a make.

"As I hit the beach the commentators announced the score, which was an 8.5 and enough to give me the win.

"The pressure to defend my title was brutal and the competition was hard, with great surfers.

"But the waves were fun and it was a beautiful day for the finals, with my young sons there to cheer me on.”

Dickens said his success may have been due to the fact he had picked up two new boards from his shaper Wayne Webster and that they went "great” for him, especially the EPS construction model.