Double shot for Lennox Head surfer

New Zealand surfer Tane Bowden reached the quarter-finals of the Pro Junior division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open yesterday.

New Zealand surfer Tane Bowden reached the quarter-finals of the Pro Junior division at the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open yesterday. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

LENNOX Head surfer Nyxie Ryan will compete in two finals at the Oz Grom Open today.

Ryan will surf in the Under-16 girls division before the Pro Junior final later in the day.

It will be a tough Pro Junior final where she will come up against Zahli Kelly, Molly Picklum and Alyssa Lock.

"The waves were pretty tough out there, but I was really happy with the way I surfed,” Nyxie said.

"It's such a good feeling to be surfing an event like this on my home break.

"My goal was to make the semi-finals, so I'm stoked to have achieved it. All the girls have been surfing so well, so I know it's going to be two tough finals.”

Meanwhile, Evans Head surfer Callum Robson has qualified for the boys Pro Junior final.

He will surf against Kehu Butler, Xavier Huxtable and Dextar Muskens.

Huxtable will also surf in the Under-16 boys final.

Lennox Head hopeful Mikey McDonagh was a surprise early elimination in the quarter-finals along with Byron Bay's Kyuss King.

McDonagh won the Under-16 division last year and entertained the crowds again when the Pro Junior division started on the weekend.

All finals will be contested today after a bumper few days of competition on Monday and Tuesday.

New Zealand surfers Tane Bowden and Te Kehukehu

Butler ensured the Kiwi representation would remain strong at the event this year.

Bowden was eliminated in the Pro Junior quarter-finals while Butler will surf in the Pro Junior final.

Butler was able to find two decent waves to notch up a 12.93 two-wave heat total to gain the upper hand in his semi-final.

"I'm feeling pretty good after that heat,” Butler said.

"It was tough to get two decent waves out there.

"My Dad and I had been watching the conditions get slower as the tide came in, so I just thought I'd take whatever came my way. Thankfully it worked.”

About 275 surfers have competed at the event since it started on Friday.

It has been hosted by Lennox-Ballina Boardriders and Vissla.