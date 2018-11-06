DOUBLE FATALITY TRIBUTE: Rugby league community 'devastated'

TRIBUTES are flowing for the mother and daughter who were killed in a horror crash yesterday.

Leisa Purkis, 46, and daughter Emerson Purkis, 12, both lost their lives after their car collided with a truck on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd.

The Purkis family is largely known in the local football community - The Northern District Rugby League, particularly the South Kolan Football Club, has been rocked by the tragedy.

Two-vehicle traffic crash on Gin Gin Rd in South Kolan. mike knott

Leisa was a volunteer with the South Kolan club and West Juniors.

Leisa's father John Herwig is chairman of the South Kolan club and mother Beryl Herwig is treasurer of the NDRL.

NRDL chairman Neil Redfern said it was a very hard time for the community.

"We are absolutely devastated by this," he said.

"They were part of our very large Rugby League family in our Small Community Competition.

"Leisa's parents John & Beryl Herwig are the heart and soul of the South Kolan Rugby League club.

"Speaking on behalf of everyone in the NDRL our humble and sincere condolences are sent knowing we all, in some way, are sharing the grief by being part of the Rugby League family in the Northern Districts."

The heartbreaking loss of Leisa and Emerson as well as the recent passing of NDRL secretary Kym McIntosh's father has resulted in the postponing of the league's annual meeting.

"With respect of these two families, I have decided to postpone the Annual Meeting of the 2019 Northern District Rugby League Inc this Sunday," he said.

A funeral service for Ms McIntosh's father Peter Paulsen will be held at the Chapel of Des Allen & Co. Funerals on Thursday.

Comments have also flooded Facebook sharing love amidst the sad loss of Leisa and Emerson.

"Rest in peace you beautiful women - Thinking of your family at this mortifying time," Teeana Alinta said.

Investigations continue into the cause of the crash.