Double fatal P-plater to face sentencing

A YOUNG driver charged over a fatal crash near Woodenbong late last year has pleaded guilty in Lismore Local Court to two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Ben Vincent Knight, 22, will be committed for sentencing in Lismore District Court on September 11.

His family attended court with him on Tuesday as he formally entered the pleas via his solicitor and the matter was set down for sentencing by Magistrate David Heilpern.

The court heard he is likely to face a custodial jail sentence over the crash which killed two.

The P-plate driver was at the wheel of an unregistered high performance Nissan with four young passengers on the night of September 27 last year when it crashed into an embankment on Mount Lindesay Rd at Woodenbong.

Two of the passengers, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man died as a result of the impact.

Knight pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death over the crash and one count of causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle.

Several other charges, to which he was not required to enter a plea, will be considered at his sentencing.

They include one count of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, driving an unregistered vehicle, not complying with provisional restrictions on using a high performance vehicle, driver and passengers not wearing seatbelts, and driver occupying seat where seatbelts not fitted.

The sentencing has been set down for mention in Lismore District Court on September 11.