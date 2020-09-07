Double-edged sword for victorious Ballina team

WONDER WOMEN: The Ballina Seahorsettes won comprehensively over Evans River on Saturday but coach Beau Milner said the scoreboard did not reflect how tough the game really was.

“THE score doesn't reflect how tough the game was but the Seahorsettes played really well, with great passing and communicating.”

Ballina Rugby Union Club Women’s coach Beau Milner said his team may have taken a comprehensive win against Evans River 22-10 on Saturday, but it was a hard-fought match.

The Seahorsettes victory helped the club take a clean sweep as they also won their first and second grade games.

“The game was really tough, the score does not reflect how hard it was against Evans River,” he said.

“Going in the girls were really excited and we focused on the small things like tackling, running and passing.”

Milner said all their hard work at training paid off.

“Our women were really excited ahead of the game and the team were ready for the contest;

last time we played Evans it was a tight game,” Milner said.

“The Seahorsettes really excelled, they play as a team and for one another.”

The win means the women have a week off while the second semi-final between Casino and Evans River will decide whom they face for premiership glory.

“Now we go straight to the grand final and it’s the first time the women have made it, which is very exciting as they lost in the semis last year,” he said.

“But a week off can be a double-edged sword, so at training we will be concentrating on the fundamentals and have a bit of a rest up and make sure all the bumps and bruises are healed ahead of the grand final.”

RUGBY UNION RESULTS

Major Semi Finals – September 5, 2020

First Grade

Lennox Head 42 (Penalty Try, Zac Beecher 2, Berrick Barnes, Tas De Groot, Brad Lees tries, Berrick Barnes 5 conversions) d Ballina 15 (Jakob O’Connor, Nick Watson tries, Tom Watson conversion, Sam Giltrap penalty goal)

Half Time: Lennox 14 – Ballina 3

Second Grade

Ballina 19 (Harley Armstrong, Nat Hooper tries, Nick Brydon 3 penalty Goals) d Wollongbar 17 (Angus Levot, Vincent Chee tries, Jaiden McDonald 2 conversions, penalty goal)

Half Time: Wollongbar 14 – Ballina 8

Under 18’s

Casuarina 21 (Zac Hanna, Willis Coetzee, Tuveia Leon tries, Harry Hall 3 conversions) d Lismore 7 (Nick Forzan try, Braeden Williams conversion)

Half Time: Casuarina 7 – Lismore 0

Women’s

Ballina 22 (Jadha King 3, Kerene Bienke tries, Jadha King conversion) d Evans River 10 (Georgia Slade, Daisy Gordon tries)

Half Time: Ballina 5 – Evans River 0

Presidents Cup

Byron Bay 36 (Campbell Harvey 4, Duane Pakai, Jack Collett tries, Campbell Harvey 3 conversions) d Evans River 14 (Adam Armistead, Joel Spoor tries, Michael Miskle 2 conversions)

Half Time: Byron Bay 19 – Evans River 0