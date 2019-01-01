Double drowning in Queensland rocks new year

A MAN is believed to have drowned at a North Stradbroke Island beach today.

Emergency services were called to a near-drowning incident at Frenchman's Beach at Point Lookout about 12.30pm.

The man of unknown age was pulled unconscious from the water in a critical condition when paramedics arrived.

He is believed to have drowned. Police have been approached for confirmation.

It follows another drowning at a popular Gold Coast beach about 6pm on New Year's Eve.

The man was swimming in the Broadwater off Muriel Henchman Drive when he is believed to have experienced a seizure.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 6pm last night as the man, aged in his 60s, was pulled from the water unconscious.

Paramedics tried to give him CPR with the assistance of volunteer marine rescue to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile on the Sunshine Coast, emergency services were called to reports of three near-drownings earlier today in Maroochydore.

About 2.30pm three people were pulled from the water by lifesavers at the beach off Alexandra Parade and assessed by paramedics.

One male in his 30s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, with reports of fatigue and vomiting.

The other two people were in a stable condition and did not need transportation to hospital.