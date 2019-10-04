DOUBLE DEMERITS: Police out in force this long weekend

POLICE are urging motorists to slow down and take care ahead of the Labor Day long weekend.

Operation Slow Down started at midnight and concludes at 11.59pm on Monday, October 7.

Double demerits will be in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

During the 2018 Operation Slow Down period, five lives were lost in four fatal crashes on NSW roads.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said people needed to be careful when they were embarking on long-haul drives.

"These days are meant for families and friends to spend time together safely, so we are urging all motorists to plan ahead and manage their trips,” he said.

"This means not driving while you are tired, remembering to take breaks, not driving too fast for the conditions and refraining from alcohol if you're getting behind the wheel.

"Lives are being lost on the roads and families are being changed forever because some motorists have not heeded the warning signs or taken necessary precautions.

"We will have maximum impact from our Traffic & Highway Patrol Command Officers and Crash Investigators working throughout this long weekend to ensure people get to & from their long weekend destinations safely.”

Attorney General and Acting Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mark Speakman said drivers, riders, cyclists, and pedestrians need to consider their own behaviour on the roads to keep themselves, their families, and other road users safe.

"Drivers need to stop and think about the impact of their behaviour on other road users. Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, speeding, not wearing a seat belt or getting distracted could end in tragedy this weekend, so don't risk your life, or the lives of others, over something stupid,” Mr Speakman said.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole added speeding, driving under the influence and fatigue were the biggest killers on NSW roads.

"We need all motorists to play their part in keeping our road toll down. Don't take a risk that you may regret for life,” Mr Toole said.

"As our clocks tick forward an hour for daylight savings, we're reminding motorists to make sure their kilometres don't tick forward too and if you're planning on watching the Roosters and the Raiders battle it out during the Grand Final, make sure you have a Plan B.”