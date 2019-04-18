Double demerits: Expect heavy penalties this Easter

POLICE will be out in force across NSW roads in order to stop motorists from dangerous driving across the Easter long weekend.

Motorists can expect to lose double demerit points if they're found to be speeding, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt or motorcycle helmet.

Operation Tortoise, the state's Easter long-weekend road safety operation, will start at 12.01am on Thursday, April 18 and will run until 11.59am on Monday, April 22.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said with the Easter and Anzac Day holidays so close together more cars were expected on the road.

"Driving when you are tired compromises your judgement and leaves you more at risk of being involved in a crash which could be deadly, that's why it is so important to take a rest break from driving every couple of hours,” Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

"We want motorists to take to the road responsibly and safely and remember any road they travel on there is a good chance police will be there too.”

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said police will be out in force ensuring motorists obey speed limits.

"This is an exciting time of year when families get together and enjoy themselves. We want everyone to have a great time during the break.

"Often families hit the road for a holiday with the kids, so we want every motorist to take great care behind the wheel this Easter and Anzac Day and ensure they arrive safety at their destination.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said it was important everyone took responsibility on the road.

"We want everyone to make it to their destination safely over the break and help us drive the road toll Toward Zero,” Mr Toole said.

"If you're travelling over the next week make sure you plan ahead, get a good night's sleep, drive to the conditions, stick to the speed limit and never ever risk driving if there's a chance you could be affected by drugs or alcohol.”

Double demerits will return on 12.01am Wednesday, April 24 until 11.59pm on Sunday, April 28 April as part of Operation Go Slow across the Anzac Day public holidays.

Drivers can learn more about fatigue warning signs and risks at https://www.testyourtiredself.com.au/