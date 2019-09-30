Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed-Byron Police District Commander Superintendent Dave Roptell.
Tweed-Byron Police District Commander Superintendent Dave Roptell.
News

Double demerit points in NSW coming soon

Michael Doyle
30th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OFFICERS across the Tweed will be out in force today as the school holiday season begins.

The holiday period finishes on Friday, October 11, with students and families enjoying the time together.

While many will take the opportunity to head to their favourite places on the Far North Coast, cops are warning motorists of the dangers of distracted driving.

Officers will be targeting fatigue, mobile phone use, speeding, drink and drug driving and not using seatbelts - some of the leading causes of road trauma and fatal crashes on our roads.

Tweed Byron Police District Commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell said police won't hesitate to take action against those who are putting not only their own lives at risk, but the lives of those around them.

"As we get closer to summer, more families choose to head North for a beach holiday with warmer weather - which means more people on our main roads," Sup Int Roptell said.

"When travelling on the roads, especially at those busy pinch points, please pay attention, drive to the weather and traffic conditions, remember to take regular breaks and slow down - it's not a race to get to your destination."

Double demerit points will be in effect for next weekend, from Friday, October 4 to Monday, October 7.

This will be part of Operation Slow Down, with the double demerits being applied to speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

"So far this year, 83 people have died on Northern Region NSW roads," Sup Int Roptell said.

"That is a tragedy which is totally unacceptable, we must change our driving behaviours.

"We have investigated deaths on our roads that are directly attributable to driver behaviour.'

"Your actions on the road not only impact you and your passengers, but they can affect dozens of people indirectly. Think about what you are doing behind the wheel."

nsw police road safety school holidays tweed-byron police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    UNDERWATER: Maps reveal future inundation of Ballina, Byron

    premium_icon UNDERWATER: Maps reveal future inundation of Ballina, Byron

    News OUR coastal towns have been labelled as "extremely vulnerable”, and now new data has shown which areas will be underwater by the year 2100.

    MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: 11th Lismore Masters Games in pics

    premium_icon MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: 11th Lismore Masters Games in pics

    News Take a look at some of the memorable moments from the games

    Why Lismore was the dream honeymoon spot for this couple

    premium_icon Why Lismore was the dream honeymoon spot for this couple

    Offbeat No romantic getaway for these softball-mad newlyweds

    Desperate situation: Dam at 28 per cent and dropping

    Desperate situation: Dam at 28 per cent and dropping

    Environment Drilling continues in the hope of finding a sustainable water supply