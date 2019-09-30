Double demerit points in NSW coming soon

OFFICERS across the Tweed will be out in force today as the school holiday season begins.

The holiday period finishes on Friday, October 11, with students and families enjoying the time together.

While many will take the opportunity to head to their favourite places on the Far North Coast, cops are warning motorists of the dangers of distracted driving.

Officers will be targeting fatigue, mobile phone use, speeding, drink and drug driving and not using seatbelts - some of the leading causes of road trauma and fatal crashes on our roads.

Tweed Byron Police District Commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell said police won't hesitate to take action against those who are putting not only their own lives at risk, but the lives of those around them.

"As we get closer to summer, more families choose to head North for a beach holiday with warmer weather - which means more people on our main roads," Sup Int Roptell said.

"When travelling on the roads, especially at those busy pinch points, please pay attention, drive to the weather and traffic conditions, remember to take regular breaks and slow down - it's not a race to get to your destination."

Double demerit points will be in effect for next weekend, from Friday, October 4 to Monday, October 7.

This will be part of Operation Slow Down, with the double demerits being applied to speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

"So far this year, 83 people have died on Northern Region NSW roads," Sup Int Roptell said.

"That is a tragedy which is totally unacceptable, we must change our driving behaviours.

"We have investigated deaths on our roads that are directly attributable to driver behaviour.'

"Your actions on the road not only impact you and your passengers, but they can affect dozens of people indirectly. Think about what you are doing behind the wheel."