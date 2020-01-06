Double celebration for open tennis champions

HOT SHOT: Nicholas Jones returning serve against Ben Waugh at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

THERE was plenty of twists and turns at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament this year.

Open women’s champion Shannon Beckett closed out the four-day competition by taking the doubles title with Ava Edmonds.

They had a 7-5 6-4 win over Sami Novotny and India Schreiber.

Tamworth teenager Taya Powell was another standout, she finished runner-up in the under-14 girls and open women singles.

Top seed Brendon Moore won the open men’s singles while women’s top seed Laquisha Khan was a surprise elimination in the second round.

Moore also won the open men’s doubles.

Khan was defeated by the unseeded Sienna Leeson who eventually lost to Beckett in the semi-finals.

Numbers were up 20 per cent this year with 257 all up playing across courts at Alstonville, Ballina and Wollongbar.

“A lot of them have travelled from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, we appreciate the support,” tournament director Brandon Rowe said.

“It was good to see some of the younger kids pushing the older guys through the tournament.

“In the coming years they’re going to develop into really good tennis players.

“A lot of them start out young and go on to better things down the years.

“We’ve had some quality teenagers and a lot of them have gone to play at colleges in the US.

“This is a massive event for our club and it wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of our members.

“Everyone chips in from our major sponsors to the canteen ladies and men working on the barbecue.”

The next major tennis tournament on the Northern Rivers is the Hotel Cecil Casino Open in April.